Middle East Tensions Hang Over Global Oil Markets – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
By Cornelia Meyer*

The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday brought geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the fore. Oil prices rallied, with Brent reaching a high last seen in June 2019. The price of Brent pierced the all-important $70 per barrel threshold in Monday’s early morning trading...
Tensions rise in Middle East

Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions [Video]Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says [Video]Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per..

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Lower As Middle East Tensions Rise

Asian stock markets are lower on Monday, while gold and oil prices rose following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions...
Stocks slide; oil, gold climb on Mideast tensions

SYDNEY: Stocks declined and gold, oil and Treasuries advanced in the wake of escalating Middle East tensions as Asian financial markets returned to full strength...
