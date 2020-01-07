Middle East Tensions Hang Over Global Oil Markets – OpEd
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () By Cornelia Meyer*
The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday brought geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the fore. Oil prices rallied, with Brent reaching a high last seen in June 2019. The price of Brent pierced the all-important $70 per barrel threshold in Monday’s early morning trading...
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..