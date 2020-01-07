Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Iranian, Qatari Media Glorified Qassem Soleimani – Analysis

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
How Iranian, Qatari Media Glorified Qassem Soleimani – AnalysisIt was not at all surprising, following the successful US strike that killed the commander of the Quds brigade Qassem Soleimani, that the Iranian media would attempt to ease the big blow to the regime in Tehran by portraying the late Soleimani as a “martyr” – who actually always wanted to be killed to gain this alleged...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Left-wing media fawn over terrorist Qassem Soleimani

Left-wing media fawn over terrorist Qassem Soleimani 06:54

 Left-wing media fawn over terrorist Qassem Soleimani

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell calls Soleimani killing 'decisive'; Schumer calls it 'impulsive' [Video]McConnell calls Soleimani killing 'decisive'; Schumer calls it 'impulsive'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that lawmakers should wait for the facts before criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to kill top Iranian military leader Qassem..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran summons Swiss envoy again to answer U.S. message: state media

Iran summoned a Swiss envoy for a second time on Friday to deliver its answer to a U.S. message, Iranian state media said, hours after a Swiss diplomat delivered...
Reuters

I believe Trump referred to 2012 car bomb attack when asserting Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he believes US President Donald Trump referred to the 2012 attack on an Israeli diplomat's wife in his assertion...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.