A New Toll in Mexico’s Drug War: More than 61,000 Vanished

The government said 61,637 people have disappeared since 1964, the vast majority since 2006, when then-president Felipe Calderón began cracking down on drug cartels.



Recent related videos from verified sources Teen Killed As American Family Is Gunned Down On Lonely Mexican Road Gunmen in northern Mexico opened fire on a family returning to the US from vacation on Saturday night. Newser reports the men killed a 13-year-old girl and wounded her brother and parents. The family.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published 9 hours ago Mexico violence: Homicide rate reached record numbers in 2019 Mexico has set an unwanted new record, more than 31,000 murders in one year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mexican drug war's hidden human toll includes 61,000 disappeared The Mexican government on Monday revised upward by as much as 50% the number of citizens classified as missing to more than 61,000, the vast majority of them...

Reuters 9 hours ago



