A New Toll in Mexico’s Drug War: More than 61,000 Vanished

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The government said 61,637 people have disappeared since 1964, the vast majority since 2006, when then-president Felipe Calderón began cracking down on drug cartels.
Teen Killed As American Family Is Gunned Down On Lonely Mexican Road [Video]Teen Killed As American Family Is Gunned Down On Lonely Mexican Road

Gunmen in northern Mexico opened fire on a family returning to the US from vacation on Saturday night. Newser reports the men killed a 13-year-old girl and wounded her brother and parents. The family..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Mexico violence: Homicide rate reached record numbers in 2019 [Video]Mexico violence: Homicide rate reached record numbers in 2019

Mexico has set an unwanted new record, more than 31,000 murders in one year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published


Mexican drug war's hidden human toll includes 61,000 disappeared

The Mexican government on Monday revised upward by as much as 50% the number of citizens classified as missing to more than 61,000, the vast majority of them...
Reuters

