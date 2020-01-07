Global  

No decision on leaving Iraq: US quashes report of troops withdrawal

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Esper clarifications come hours after media reports surfaced suggesting that the US commander wrote a letter to the Iraq government by saying that the troops would be "repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".
News video: Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq 01:39

 After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq." Chris Dignam has more.

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

No decision on leaving Iraq: US quashes report of troops withdrawal

Washington [US], Jan 07 (ANI): The United States has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, amid...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle Times

Secretary Esper: No plans to pull troops out of Iraq

The Pentagon says it has no intention of pulling U.S. troops out of Iraq, despite a draft letter which appeared to show plans to reposition troops ahead of a...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

