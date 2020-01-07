No decision on leaving Iraq: US quashes report of troops withdrawal
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Esper clarifications come hours after media reports surfaced suggesting that the US commander wrote a letter to the Iraq government by saying that the troops would be "repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".
After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq." Chris Dignam has more.