Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US-Iran Conflict: Iraq President Concerned, Young Americans Alarmed, Trump Has Put Millions At Risk – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
By Santo D. Banerjee

While Iraq President Barham Salih is worried about U.S.-Iran conflict since the killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani, young Americans are alarmed and speak about World War III, and an OpEd says Congress failed to act to prevent Iran war. The British-educated Kurd Salih, who spent years...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Threatens Iran

Trump Threatens Iran 00:32

 President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani [Video]U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani

The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC Anchor Asks Should Americans Trust Trump on Iran Given ‘Credibility Gap’

MSNBC anchor Geoff Bennett asked a guest on MSNBC Live if Americans could trust President Donald Trump and his administration on Iran given its “credibility...
Mediaite

Conflict between US and Iran intensifies in Iraq

(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) From The Economist. The conflict between America and Iran intensifies in Iraq For months young Iraqi protesters trying to reach the...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Haaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dennisriordan4

Dennis riordan RT @DrNealHouston: Nancy Pelosi Tries to ‘Limit President Trump’s Actions’ in Conflict with Iran Pelosi and several Democrats have been cr… 24 minutes ago

Luka_00I

🇺🇦DieHu RT @Apex_WW: #US Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed confl… 24 minutes ago

naderalghoul

Nader Alghoul The U.S. will not strike cultural sites in Iran if conflict escalates, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, despite P… https://t.co/6cCaU3wohY 34 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US-Iran Conflict: Iraq President Concerned, Young Americans Alarmed, Trump Has Put Millions… https://t.co/HSO69NhvhH 58 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US-Iran Conflict: Iraq President Concerned, Young Americans Alarmed, Trump Has Put Millions At Risk – OpEd… https://t.co/RIcgpWmpE8 1 hour ago

DrNealHouston

Neal Houston, PhD 🇺🇲 ⭐⭐⭐ Nancy Pelosi Tries to ‘Limit President Trump’s Actions’ in Conflict with Iran Pelosi and several Democrats have be… https://t.co/KPUKu4jT6H 2 hours ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte orders top Philippine officials to travel to the Middle East and check the welfare of Fil… https://t.co/fNtnjDfF5p 2 hours ago

iraqijoker3

iraqi_joker @realDonaldTrump Dear mr. president We are the Iraqi people ask you to take your conflict with Iran away from Ira… https://t.co/S6DDm2bBRb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.