US-Iran Conflict: Iraq President Concerned, Young Americans Alarmed, Trump Has Put Millions At Risk – OpEd
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () By Santo D. Banerjee
While Iraq President Barham Salih is worried about U.S.-Iran conflict since the killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani, young Americans are alarmed and speak about World War III, and an OpEd says Congress failed to act to prevent Iran war. The British-educated Kurd Salih, who spent years...
President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...
The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..
(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) From The Economist. The conflict between America and Iran intensifies in Iraq For months young Iraqi protesters trying to reach the... MENAFN.com Also reported by •Haaretz
