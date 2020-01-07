|
Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York
|
|
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoHarvey Weinstein was charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Monday. The Hollywood producer's criminal trial in New York began just hours before.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, says Weinstein has been charged in connection with two "separate incidents over a two-day period...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this