Donald Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is confident that he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday. Conway made these remarks a day after Iran announced that it would retreat further from the 2015...
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani [Video]U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani

The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin [Video]EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Workers at the Environmental Protection Agency say staffing and morale levels have fallen dramatically. So low, in fact, that HuffPost reports they’re calling for a new “bill of rights” to..

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
Timeline: How tensions escalated with Iran since Trump withdrew US from nuclear deal

President Trump's decision to leave the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was followed by an escalation of rhetoric, sanctions and attacks between the countries.
