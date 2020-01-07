Global  

Protecting Two Key Regions In Belize Could Save Threatened Jaguar

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Scientists studying one of the largest populations of jaguars in Central Belize have identified several wildlife corridors that should be protected to help the species survival. The study, led by the University of Bristol and the American Museum of Natural History and published in BMC Genetics, provide a new insight into where...
