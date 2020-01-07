Global  

Mike Pompeo Is Said to Decide Against Running for Senate in Kansas

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday told Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, that he does not plan to run for Senate in 2020, most likely ending Republicans’ hopes of securing a potentially dominant candidate for the open seat in his home state of Kansas, according to four people briefed on the meeting. […]
News video: Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For Senate

Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For Senate 00:47

 Mike Pompeo reportedly won't run for the Senate seat in Kansas.

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after an..

Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials [Video]Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials

Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials

WH NatSec Advisor: Pompeo Staying as Sec of State, He Told Me He’s Not Running for Senate

There's been reporting in the past week that Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* may end up running for Senate in Kansas.
Pompeo not running for open Kansas senate seat, WH adviser says

Despite the rumors and urgings of fellow Republicans, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for Senate seat in Kansas, according to a senior White House...
