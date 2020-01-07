Global  

Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn 'fled by bullet train', Japan vows to bolster borders

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*Tokyo:* New reports emerged on Monday on how fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail in Japan, as the country's justice minister said border controls would be bolstered after the escape.

The 65-year-old executive skipped bail nearly a week ago, fleeing Japan where he was awaiting trial on multiple counts of...
0
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan 01:21

 Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened [Video]Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published

Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws [Video]Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws

CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country. Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul

Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Japan to do utmost to secure Ghosn's return: justice ministry official

Japan will do its utmost to secure the return of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and is examining Lebanese law for a way to bring him back, a senior official at the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

