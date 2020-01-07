Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn 'fled by bullet train', Japan vows to bolster borders
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () *Tokyo:* New reports emerged on Monday on how fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail in Japan, as the country's justice minister said border controls would be bolstered after the escape.
The 65-year-old executive skipped bail nearly a week ago, fleeing Japan where he was awaiting trial on multiple counts of...
CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country.
Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former..
Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India
Japan will do its utmost to secure the return of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and is examining Lebanese law for a way to bring him back, a senior official at the... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India