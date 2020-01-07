Global  

Iran: Tehran bids adieu to their commander Qasem Soleimani

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*Tehran:* Downtown Tehran was brought to a standstill on Monday as mourners flooded the Iranian capital to pay an emotional homage to Qasem Soleimani, the "heroic" general killed in a US strike.

Young and old were packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, including women dressed in black-clad chadors and others wearing...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi

Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi 02:27

 Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi

