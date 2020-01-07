Iran: Tehran bids adieu to their commander Qasem Soleimani

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Young and old were packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, including women dressed in black-clad chadors and others wearing... *Tehran:* Downtown Tehran was brought to a standstill on Monday as mourners flooded the Iranian capital to pay an emotional homage to Qasem Soleimani, the "heroic" general killed in a US strike.Young and old were packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, including women dressed in black-clad chadors and others wearing 👓 View full article

