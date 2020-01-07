Global  

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province: USGS

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia’s Aceh province

Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami
Hindu Also reported by •RIA Nov.Reuters India

No immediate reports of damage, injuries in Indonesia's 6.2-magnitude quake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck on Tuesday southwest of Indonesia's province of Aceh on the island of Sumatra, at a depth of 20.3 km (12.6 miles), the U.S....
Reuters

