TOI 700 d: Earth-sized planet found relatively nearby

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
TESS discovers Earth-sized world orbiting a star about 100 light years from Earth, NASA announces.
NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planetArticle by Jonathan Shieber of TechCrunch NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered another earth-sized, potentially habitable planet...
WorldNews

NASA's planet-hunting telescope found an Earth-size exoplanet 100 light-years away. It could hide a vast ocean.

NASA's planet-hunting telescope found an Earth-size exoplanet 100 light-years away. It could hide a vast ocean.· *Astronomers have discovered a new Earth-sized planet outside our solar system*, named TOI 700 d, 100 light-years away. · The planet is in *its star's...
Business Insider


