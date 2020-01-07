Global  

Iran names US troops, Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing General Qassem Soleimani

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
During Tuesday's session, "all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated companies and institutes and commanders and those who ordered for the assassination of Lieutenant General martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani" were added to the terrorist list, as reported by Fars agency.
News video: Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran

Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran

 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Iran General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries. That could lead to you spending more at the pump.

How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander [Video]How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International..

U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani [Video]U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani

The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..

Iran designates U.S. forces ‘terrorists’ for killing general

Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday
Hindu

Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US...
Sify


