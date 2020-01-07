Iran names US troops, Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing General Qassem Soleimani

During Tuesday's session, "all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated companies and institutes and commanders and those who ordered for the assassination of Lieutenant General martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani" were added to the terrorist list, as reported by Fars agency.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander BAGHDAD, IRAQ — General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:33Published 2 hours ago U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:36Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran designates U.S. forces ‘terrorists’ for killing general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday

Hindu 2 hours ago



Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US...

Sify 4 days ago





Tweets about this