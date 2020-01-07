Iran names US troops, Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing General Qassem Soleimani
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () During Tuesday's session, "all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated companies and institutes and commanders and those who ordered for the assassination of Lieutenant General martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani" were added to the terrorist list, as reported by Fars agency.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Iran General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries. That could lead to you spending more at the pump.
The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..