Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australia fires: 'Nothing left' for animals that survive

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A zookeeper says Australia's bushfires will have a lasting impact on wildlife and biodiversity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia fires scorch 14 million acres

Australia fires scorch 14 million acres 00:39

 People and animals are taking shelter on the coast.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires [Video]Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires

There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia [Video]Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia

Australian states battle bush fires every year -- but little has compared to the widespread devastation of this fire season.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: The animals struggling in the crisis

It's estimated 480 million animals could be affected as experts warn populations could be hit.
BBC News

Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll

Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the out-of-control bushfires raging across Australia. At least 25...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTerra DailyeuronewsSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.