6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activityA 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn today, less than a day after another one hit the US territory and caused heavy damage in some areas.The US Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at...
News video: 6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity 00:26

 A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico. It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday [Video]6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday.

Residents in Puerto Rico evacuate amid tsunami warnings [Video]Residents in Puerto Rico evacuate amid tsunami warnings

Residents of Maunabo in south-east Puerto Rico were evacuated to higher ground as a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the island today (January 7). Footage shows traffic advancing up the highway as..

6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S....
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersWorldNewsJerusalem Post

