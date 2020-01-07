Global  

Venezuela's Guaidó Vows To Retake Legislature After Takeover By Maduro Supporters

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
After lawmakers allied with President Nicolás Maduro shut out the opposition, Juan Guaidó said he will try to take his rightful place as president of the National Assembly.
Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela’s last democratic institution falls as Maduro stages de facto takeover of National Assembly

CARACAS, Venezuela – The government of President Nicolás Maduro staged a de facto takeover of Venezuela’s legislature on Sunday, swearing in its own...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Supporters Of Venezuela's Maduro Try To Seize Control Of Legislature

Opposition lawmakers, including rival head of state Juan Guaidó, were blocked by security forces from attending a National Assembly session, enabling loyalists...
NPR

