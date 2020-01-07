At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Taz RT @anadoluagency: #BREAKING At least 35 killed, nearly 50 injured in stampede at Soleimani funeral in Kerman, Iran 5 seconds ago Loreen_Kr ️️🌅 RT @QuickTake: @business LATEST: At least 35 people were killed and 48 injured as a result of a stampede at the funeral for Iranian general… 16 seconds ago Shabnam RT @afneil: Iran TV reporting that a stampede has killed 35 mourners and injured at least 48 at funeral of Qassem Soleimani. 35 seconds ago shaun das schaf RT @NewsBreaking: NEWS BREAKING ALERT: At least 35 people have been killed and 48 people have been injured in a stampede at the hometown fu… 1 minute ago BreakingNews RT @7Dnews: #BreakingNews | Iran state TV says 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede that erupted at funeral procession for general Qasem Solei… 4 minutes ago QuickTake by Bloomberg @business LATEST: At least 35 people were killed and 48 injured as a result of a stampede at the funeral for Irania… https://t.co/COkfU3qPIV 4 minutes ago