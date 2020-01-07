Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iranian state television on Tuesday (January 7) reported that 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander [Video]How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow [Video]Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Iran's leaders join massive crowds in the capital for the funeral procession of top commander assassinated by the US.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's railway company to transport mourners to General Soleimani's funeral

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.3 Trend: Iran's Raja Railway Transportation Company will transport mourners from other provinces to Tehran to...
MENAFN.com

Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates

Funeral for Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force who was killed in Baghdad by US air strike, begins in Iran.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesWorldNewsSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Diamond1F1G1

Taz RT @anadoluagency: #BREAKING At least 35 killed, nearly 50 injured in stampede at Soleimani funeral in Kerman, Iran 5 seconds ago

Loreen1_12

Loreen_Kr ️️🌅 RT @QuickTake: @business LATEST: At least 35 people were killed and 48 injured as a result of a stampede at the funeral for Iranian general… 16 seconds ago

owlshakhdar

Shabnam RT @afneil: Iran TV reporting that a stampede has killed 35 mourners and injured at least 48 at funeral of Qassem Soleimani. 35 seconds ago

SchafDas

shaun das schaf RT @NewsBreaking: NEWS BREAKING ALERT: At least 35 people have been killed and 48 people have been injured in a stampede at the hometown fu… 1 minute ago

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @7Dnews: #BreakingNews | Iran state TV says 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede that erupted at funeral procession for general Qasem Solei… 4 minutes ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg @business LATEST: At least 35 people were killed and 48 injured as a result of a stampede at the funeral for Irania… https://t.co/COkfU3qPIV 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.