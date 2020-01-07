Global  

Iran TV: 35 killed in stampede at funeral for slain general Qassem Soleimani

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iran TV: 35 killed in stampede at funeral for slain general Qassem SoleimaniA stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike last week, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others, state television reported.According to the report, the stampede took place...
News video: Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani 00:56

 Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran's elite Quds Force. Also on Saturday, mourners gathered in Tehran, Iran's...

Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran [Video]Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Iran General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries. That could..

Credit: WMGTPublished

US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General [Video]US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General

CBS4's Natalie Brand an estimated one million people filled the streets of Tehran Monday for a public funeral procession and calling for revenge.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published


35 killed in stampede at funeral for slain general

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Hindu

Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries at funeral of slain General Qassem Soleimani

Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries at funeral of slain General Qassem SoleimaniIn a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

zahacktanvir

Zahack Tanvir #BREAKING: At least 35 mourners have been killed and over 48 injured on Tuesday during a fatal stampede that took p… https://t.co/04f0MWtuED 8 seconds ago

Behar84006591

Behar RT @eha_news: 35 killed during a stampede at the funeral procession of #Soleimani in #Iran According to Iranian State TV, 35 people have… 13 seconds ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto Stampede kills 35 at funeral for Iran general killed by U.S. https://t.co/2HxvZ9oNcP https://t.co/ZL2F3O110Y 24 seconds ago

mojobeirut

Jean-Marc Mojon @AFP UPDATE Stampede during funeral procession in Kerman has killed more than 30 people, according to state TV… https://t.co/5ZqNFI3U5v 36 seconds ago

gmlavern

Greg Lavergne RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A stampede killed mourners at a funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in his hometown of Kerman, Ir… 37 seconds ago

robert27475000

robert RT @Ph03n1x24: Does this include the civilians killed by a stampede of bullets for refusing to participate? You’d go to a hated terrorists… 44 seconds ago

Showkat58125852

Showkat Hossain RT @globaltimesnews: Dozens of mourners were killed and many injured during a stampede at Iranian general Qasem #Soleimani 's funeral proce… 45 seconds ago

NtlanganisoG

ⓣⓗⓔⓡⓔⓢⓒⓤⓔ2020 RT @vicktop55: At least 35 killed in STAMPEDE at funeral for assassinated Iranian General Soleimani – state media — RT World News https://t… 54 seconds ago

