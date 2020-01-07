Global  

Stampede at Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's funeral kills at least 35

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike order by President Donald Trump.
 
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' [Video]Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day'

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter warned..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tens of thousands turn out in Iranian city for Soleimani's funeral

Tehran [Iran], Jan 7 (ANI): A sea of black-clad mourners on Tuesday poured into the streets of Kerman to attend the funeral of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian...
Sify

At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Iranian state television on Tuesday (January 7) reported that 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of...
Zee News


