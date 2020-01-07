Global  

'Political will' in way of expelling US troops from Iraq

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
While steps to expel US troops may be straightforward, some experts say neither party is in favour of such a move.
Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq [Video]Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report [Video]Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report

Ten rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

