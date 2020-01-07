Global  

Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists'

France 24 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Anything a cartoonist draws is acceptable and can be published, assuming it abides by the law. That's the view of Nicolas Vadot of the Cartooning for Peace Foundation, who spoke to FRANCE 24 on the fifth anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack. Twelve people were killed in that rampage, many of them regular cartoonists of the French satirical magazine. The two terrorists who carried out the shocking attack were angered by Charlie Hebdo's satirical take on religion. Vadot tells us free speech is vital and young people should be educated to accept it, even if they don’t like it.
Five years on from Charlie Hebdo attacks, France pays homage

The fifth anniversary has taken on fresh relevance this year because the first trial of people accused of involvement in the attacks is to begin later this year
Hindu

Five years on from the Charlie Hebdo attack, 'Je suis Charlie' rings hollow

(MENAFN - The Conversation) After the terror attack on the Paris office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on January 7 2015 left 12 people dead, ...
MENAFN.com


MachaneYazid

Yazid MacHane RT @FRANCE24: Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists' https://t.co/qnGYPw1FIO 2 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey France commemorates Charlie Hebdo terror attack, five years on: “Nothing will ever be as before”, predicted Paris M… https://t.co/K2Sihb2i9Q 3 minutes ago

okapidavid

David L.Smith RT @caroclarkson: Five years after #CharlieHebdo attack: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists' https://t.co/AQ7cnFctBs via @… 4 minutes ago

LivianLynx

ExcEli 🥁 RT @LiamSD12: Five years ago today, two Jihadist terrorists massacred 12 people at satirical magazine #CharlieHebdo for the crime of free e… 5 minutes ago

caroclarkson

Caroline Clarkson Five years after #CharlieHebdo attack: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists' https://t.co/AQ7cnFctBs… https://t.co/40eSwkmjE8 7 minutes ago

rufuspolk

Rufus Polk Religious intolerance still 'shackles' press freedoms, warns Reporters Without Borders https://t.co/Eu0VqE0lpJ 10 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists' https://t.co/2KjIXtkOqT https:/… 15 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @FRANCE24: Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists' https://t.co/pMgzM5NpEZ https://… 18 minutes ago

