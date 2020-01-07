Global  

UK woman in Cyprus gang rape case gets suspended sentence after making up claims, authorities say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Cyprus court on Tuesday handed a four-month suspended sentence to a 19-year-old British woman who was found guilty of public mischief after authorities said she made up claims that she was raped by up to a dozen Israelis.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus 01:34

 A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial. Francis Maguire reports.

British teenager in Cyprus gang rape case handed four-month suspended jail sentence


Telegraph.co.uk

Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus can return home after she was handed a four-month suspended jail sentence.
Belfast Telegraph


Allchanges

Hat Tottins #NHSLove #BackTo60 #GreersLaw 🕷 RT @Beyond_Contempt: This article exposes the abuse the Brits get in court every day in Cyprus. I speak with 14yrs personal experience and… 1 minute ago

evermadonline

mad_online↙️↙️↙️ RT @CBCAlerts: 19-year-old British woman accused of making up a story about gang rape given suspended sentence in Cyprus. Woman insists she… 1 minute ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World British woman accused of faking gang rape gets suspended sentence in Cyprus case https://t.co/8CnWJKe9yw 1 minute ago

odonnellhugh

Hugh O'Donnell RT @AmandaFBelfast: The lawyer for the young woman at the centre of the #Cyprus gang rape case is #Belfast man Lewis Power QC: “Whilst we w… 2 minutes ago

CKaili

Christina Kaili RT @FreeHer4Justice: Christina Kaili, a project coordinator at the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies, told The Independent: “The me… 8 minutes ago

iamIT4life

Joe A woman can falsely accuse a man of rape that could send you to jail for 20 years + and she might get 1 after admit… https://t.co/XCKHSjp7qx 9 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: UK woman in Cyprus gang rape case gets suspended sentence - https://t.co/eSIZH9HBv7 11 minutes ago

JHuntMorgan

Jeff Johnson Woman falsely charges 12 men with rape. Gets fined $156, says she doesn't want this to impact her future & the crow… https://t.co/zZmB9A5IBG 17 minutes ago

