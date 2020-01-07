UK woman in Cyprus gang rape case gets suspended sentence after making up claims, authorities say

Hat Tottins #NHSLove #BackTo60 #GreersLaw 🕷 RT @Beyond_Contempt: This article exposes the abuse the Brits get in court every day in Cyprus. I speak with 14yrs personal experience and… 1 minute ago mad_online↙️↙️↙️ RT @CBCAlerts: 19-year-old British woman accused of making up a story about gang rape given suspended sentence in Cyprus. Woman insists she… 1 minute ago Crwe World British woman accused of faking gang rape gets suspended sentence in Cyprus case https://t.co/8CnWJKe9yw 1 minute ago Hugh O'Donnell RT @AmandaFBelfast: The lawyer for the young woman at the centre of the #Cyprus gang rape case is #Belfast man Lewis Power QC: “Whilst we w… 2 minutes ago Christina Kaili RT @FreeHer4Justice: Christina Kaili, a project coordinator at the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies, told The Independent: “The me… 8 minutes ago Joe A woman can falsely accuse a man of rape that could send you to jail for 20 years + and she might get 1 after admit… https://t.co/XCKHSjp7qx 9 minutes ago Nepal News English MyRepublica: UK woman in Cyprus gang rape case gets suspended sentence - https://t.co/eSIZH9HBv7 11 minutes ago Jeff Johnson Woman falsely charges 12 men with rape. Gets fined $156, says she doesn't want this to impact her future & the crow… https://t.co/zZmB9A5IBG 17 minutes ago