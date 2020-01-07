France grimly marks 5 years since Charlie Hebdo attack

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PARIS (AP) — Charlie Hebdo’s editor hasn’t gone out by himself since Jan. 7, 2015. The widow of one of the satirical newspaper’s cartoonists can’t bear to pull down a note her husband stuck to the door that morning: “Have a good day, darling. See you in a bit.” France on Tuesday commemorated the fifth […] 👓 View full article

