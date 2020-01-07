Global  

U.S. Troops Remain In Iraq, Crowds Mourn Iraqi Killed In Drone Attack

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Huge crowds are mourning a militia leader who was killed in the same attack as Iran's top general. And, the Pentagon says some U.S. forces are being repositioned inside Iraq, not leaving the country.
News video: The Attack In Iraq Could Have An Impact On Military In Colorado

The Attack In Iraq Could Have An Impact On Military In Colorado 03:47

 The drone strike killed a powerful Iranian official.

Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver [Video]Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Iraq’s Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops from the country following drone attack

Iraqi lawmakers approved a resolution Sunday calling to expel U.S. troops from the country, following an American drone attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR

Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran crowds

The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of an...
Reuters

