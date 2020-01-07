CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites



Recent related videos from verified sources Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 18 hours ago Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran "They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And...

Hindu 2 days ago



Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will ‘Follow the Laws of Armed Conflict’ Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites, telling the press that the US...

Mediaite 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this