CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

Newsy Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural SitesWatch VideoDefense Secretary Mark Esper contradicted President Trump's claims that the U.S. would target Iranian cultural sites if retaliated against. That's according to CNN.

The media outlet reports that Esper said in an interview Monday, "We will follow the laws of armed conflict" when it comes to addressing tensions with...
News video: CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites 01:13

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper&apos;s comments follow the president&apos;s the day before, according to CNN.

