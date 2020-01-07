Deadly stampede at funeral procession for Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran's elite Quds Force. Also on Saturday, mourners gathered in Tehran, Iran's...
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..
As Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani’s body was taken home for burial, a crush is believed to have killed dozens of mourners who crowded the streets of Kerman, Iran. NYTimes.com Also reported by •Wales Online •New Zealand Herald •Sify •RIA Nov. •Reuters