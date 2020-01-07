Global  

Deadly stampede at funeral procession for Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
At least 40 people were killed and 213 injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession on Jan. 7, 2019 for Gen. Soleimani in Kerman, Iran.
 
News video: Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani 00:56

 Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran's elite Quds Force. Also on Saturday, mourners gathered in Tehran, Iran's...

Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral [Video]Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Recent related news from verified sources

Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General: Live Updates

As Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani’s body was taken home for burial, a crush is believed to have killed dozens of mourners who crowded the streets of Kerman, Iran.
In Pictures: Thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani

Thousands of Iraqis joined the funeral procession for Iranian general Soleimani, killed in a US air strike on Friday.
