Violent clashes erupt in India following vicious weekend attack on students, women

Students across India on Tuesday stood in solidarity against a vicious weekend attack on a prestigious New Delhi university by masked men wielding sticks that led to 40 students and staff being sent to the hospital.

WorldNews 1 day ago



Students protests across India following violent rampage at Delhi university Students have protested across India after a mob stormed a university in Delhi and attacked students and teachers with weapons.

SBS 21 hours ago





