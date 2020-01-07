Global  

Violent clashes erupt in India following vicious weekend attack on students, women

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Students across India on Tuesday stood in solidarity against a vicious weekend attack on a prestigious New Delhi university by masked men wielding sticks that led to 40 students and staff being sent to the hospital.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi 05:52

 Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5). The student union accused a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party of being...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest [Video]JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest

Several Bollywood celebrities voiced strong support for JNU students who were attacked by masked vandals on Sunday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published

Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university [Video]Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite universityNEW DELHI: Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on...
WorldNews

Students protests across India following violent rampage at Delhi university

Students have protested across India after a mob stormed a university in Delhi and attacked students and teachers with weapons.
SBS


