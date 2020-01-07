Violent clashes erupt in India following vicious weekend attack on students, women
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Students across India on Tuesday stood in solidarity against a vicious weekend attack on a prestigious New Delhi university by masked men wielding sticks that led to 40 students and staff being sent to the hospital.
Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).
The student union accused a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party of being...
Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of..