Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the most severe in a series of tremors off the US territory over the last 10 days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico

Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico 00:35

 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early this morning, the second large strike in 24 hours.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Two Days Of Earthquakes [Video]State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Two Days Of Earthquakes

Lisa Mateo reports the latest struck just before dawn as a magnitude 6-point-4 cutting power to the entire island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territoryA 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another tremor which caused heavy damage in parts of the US territory on...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comBBC NewsCBS News

Eye Opener: New threats from Iran as more troops head to the Middle East

Top Iranian officials threaten to set places associated with the U.S. on fire, as the mourning period for General Qassem Soleimani ends. Also, a strong...
CBS News


Tweets about this

SuperLux_

Super Lux RT @starsandstripes: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other p… 6 seconds ago

buwunnies

Taylor ☃️ RT @ajplus: “The whole island is without power.” An earthquake in Puerto Rico killed at least 1 person, collapsing buildings and knocking… 7 seconds ago

PZekiel

Pilly Z 💫 RT @ABC: An earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday, killing at least one, injuring eight, and damaging homes and buildings. Puerto Ri… 14 seconds ago

BlackwidowKw

blackwidow_kw RT @MrEdgardoNYC: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico this morning. Mayor Mayita Meléndez of Ponce reports 1 death and at least 8 inju… 16 seconds ago

FOX23Maine

WPFO FOX23 RT @WGME: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and c… 33 seconds ago

WGME

CBS 13 News A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight othe… https://t.co/qKopkE0JXV 38 seconds ago

4dEarth

Cathie Bird Puerto Rico earthquake Tuesday morning triggers blackout, reports of injuries and at least one dead - The Washingto… https://t.co/VEeZy9NPy7 51 seconds ago

Robin824

Madhav Namjoshi RT @BBCWorld: At least one dead and island-wide power cuts as Puerto Rico hit by 6.4-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/jkhxVXNXYb 52 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.