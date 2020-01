Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump twice threatened to target cultural sites in Iran if Iranian leaders retaliate for the killing of its top military commander. Even so, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway both falsely claimed that Trump never made such a threat.



President Donald Trump twice threatened to target cultural sites in Iran if Iranian leaders retaliate for the killing of its top military commander. Even so, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway both falsely claimed that Trump never made such a threat.