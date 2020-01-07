Global  

Ex-pastor sentenced to 15 years in death of pregnant wife

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — A former Toronto pastor convicted in the death of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars. Philip Grandine was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday nearly a year after jurors found him guilty of manslaughter in the drowning of his wife Anna Grandine. Grandine was a part-time […]
