Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 that was the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years.
News video: Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder

Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder 00:30

 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in southwestern Puerto Rico reportedly toppled Punta Ventana, a popular natural wonder.

Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage [Video]Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage

A 6.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours [Video]Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours

A second quake hit Puerto Rico -- this one a 6.5 Magnitude quake.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:07Published


Puerto Rico declares emergency after quake

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico, with one death reported and island-wide power cuts prompting officials to declare a state of emergency.
SBS

Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported

A 6.6. magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
FOXNews.com

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Puerto Rico declares state of emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/78bvRmuHHt https://t.co/1ujSFCJ3GL 9 seconds ago

wucx

Q-90.1 FM WUCX Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Quake Rocks Residents Awake https://t.co/4aWW0Agzk6 22 seconds ago

EUtopean

Thomas Austin 🇪🇺#FBPD RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean island leaving at least 346 pe… 25 seconds ago

SplendentSweven

Rhiannon Archer RT @knittingknots: Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years - Reuters https://t.co/3bWxwmJ740 52 seconds ago

