'I don't want my kids to accept this': Iranian-Americans questioned at US border fear impacts of Trump's Middle East tactics

Independent Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Some 200 Iranian-Americans have reportedly detained at the US-Canada border, sparking outrage
News video: Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans 02:18

 Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Jonah Green has more.

One less hero

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging the Middle...
PRAVDA

Washington Democrats warn U.S. airstrike risks war with Iran

Democrats in Washington’s congressional delegation condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a powerful Iranian military commander at an Iraqi...
Seattle Times

