Pierre Poilievre will run for Conservative leadership, sources say

CTV News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pierre Poilievre is going to run for the Conservative leadership, multiple sources have told CTV News.
Tory Critics Blasts Trudeau's 'Self-Praise' Over Economy [Video]Tory Critics Blasts Trudeau's 'Self-Praise' Over Economy

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "stop making rhetorical love to himself" in question period.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:40Published

