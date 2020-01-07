Global  

McConnell can start impeachment trial, delay on witnesses

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial but postpone a decision on witnesses or documents that Democrats want. McConnell is expected to launch the trial as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. […]
News video: McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In 04:35

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has secured the Republican votes needed to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or documents that Democrats want.

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold [Video]'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, will kick off the week focussing on "ordinary business," with lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Top Senate Republican says has votes for impeachment trial rules: CNN

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues on Tuesday he has the votes to push ahead with rules for an impeachment of trial of President...
Reuters

Senate Republicans back plan for Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for President Donald Trump's...
Reuters

