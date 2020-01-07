Global  

Nikki Haley - Nikki Haley’s Pants on Fire claim that top Democrats are mourning Soleimani

PolitiFact Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Nikki Haley’s Pants on Fire claim that top Democrats are mourning SoleimaniNikki Haley, President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, baselessly accused leading Democrats of mourning the death of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Jan. 6, Haley praised Trump’s actions to take out Soleimani with a drone strike of his vehicle near the airport outside Baghdad. While the world knows that he was "evil," Haley said, she accused top Democrats of grieving his loss. "You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran," Haley said. "You are not hearing any of the Gulf members, you are not hearing China, you are not ...

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Haley says Democrats are 'only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani'

"The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership, and our Democrat presidential candidates," Haley said on Fox News.
USATODAY.com

Nikki Haley Slammed for Accusing Democrats of ‘Mourning’ Soleimani’s Death: ‘What Happened to You?’

Former United Nation ambassador *Nikki Haley* has been raked across the coals for claiming that Democrats are "mourning" for the death of *Qasem Soleimani*.
Mediaite


