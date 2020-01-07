Global  

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorist attack

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A British neo-Nazi teen who described himself as a “natural sadist” during his trial was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years behind bars for planning a terrorist attack, according to reports.
Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack

A British teenager who described himself as a neo-Nazi was sentenced to almost seven years in prison on Tuesday for planning a terrorism attack from his bedroom.
