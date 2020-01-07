Global  

Iraq's outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave to avoid crisis

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iraq's outgoing prime minister on Tuesday called for American troops to leave the country to avoid further tensions between the United States and Iran that have reached a boiling point in recent weeks.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops 02:22

 Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country [Video]Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft [Video]Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. troops must leave, says Iraq’s outgoing Prime Minister

Wanted to to avoid further escalation, says Adel Abdul-Mahdi
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

Pompeo dismisses Iraqi leader’s call for all foreign troops to leave

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday dismissed calls by Iraq’s caretaker prime minister for a timetable for all foreign troops to exit the country, in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersMediaite

