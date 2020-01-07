Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain moves closer to leaving EU as MPs scrutinise Brexit deal

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The UK Parliament is expected to pass landmark legislation enacting the country's departure from the bloc.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson's Brexit legislation [Video]UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson's Brexit legislation

PM wins initial approval for Brexit bill, paving the way for him to deliver Britain's departure from EU by January 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal [Video]MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Brexit countdown: British MPs scrutinise key divorce deal

Britain moves a step closer to a historic departure from the European Union on Tuesday, after more than three years of bitter division and political drama.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.