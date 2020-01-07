Global  

Senate Republicans back plan for Trump impeachment trial rules

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
McConnell says he has backing of enough Republicans to start trial as soon as House sends Trump impeachment articles.
News video: McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In 04:35

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has secured the Republican votes needed to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or documents that Democrats want.

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsBrisbane TimesWorldNewsCTV NewsNPRSifyReuters IndiaPoliticoThe Age

Uncertain impeachment schedule leaves 2020ers scrambling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Uncertainty over when the Senate will begin President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is complicating crunch-time campaigning for the five...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Politico

