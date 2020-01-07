Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

British teen in Cyprus gang rape case handed four-month suspended jail sentence

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
British teen in Cyprus gang rape case handed four-month suspended jail sentenceA British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in a Cyprus holiday resort was on her way home to the UK after the judge in the case gave her a four-month suspended sentence.But her lawyers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’

Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’ 02:05

 The lawyer of the British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus says she will be returning home and her legal team would be challenging her conviction.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:30Published

Cyprus rape case: 'this is a trial by social media' [Video]Cyprus rape case: "this is a trial by social media"

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK woman in Cyprus gang rape case gets suspended sentence after making up claims, authorities say

A Cyprus court on Tuesday handed a four-month suspended sentence to a 19-year-old British woman who was found guilty of public mischief after authorities said...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukIndependentBelfast TelegraphHaaretz

Fears over fair trial for British teen convicted in Cyprus over gang rape 'lie'

Fears over fair trial for British teen convicted in Cyprus over gang rape 'lie'Girl claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa, Cyprus but a judge found that she made up the allegation and convicted her of public...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukDeutsche WelleSydney Morning HeraldBelfast TelegraphReuters

Tweets about this

T10WorldNews

T-10 World News British teen in Cyprus gang rape case handed four-month suspended jail sentence | T-10 NEWS https://t.co/UdcmRd43JT https://t.co/YfCSJaebSm 34 seconds ago

RudnikTeresa

Teresa rudnik RT @pghVlELQBO0LPyL: Judge who convicted British teen of lying about being gang raped 'dislikes women' Now, it has been revealed that Papat… 16 minutes ago

RudnikTeresa

Teresa rudnik RT @PaulWBaker: WHY WOULD ANYONE TRAVEL TO CYPRUS ON HOLIDAY NOW? SHAMEFUL BY THE COURTS OF Cyprus: British teen found guilty of lying abou… 26 minutes ago

trumansails

Trumangotitright RT @expertsabroad: #British teen in #Cyprus ‘gang rape’ case spared prison and set to return home So many controversial & concerning #justi… 27 minutes ago

EazyD_PWA

Eazy-D RT @dwnews: A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month suspended jail sentence. The tri… 31 minutes ago

cairnscrime

Derek Perkins 'Blaming victim is second rape': Teenager to appeal after being convicted over withdrawn gang rape claim https://t.co/btC3lypCMD 37 minutes ago

paulapoppy1

paula edwards Labour socialist 🌹 RT @SocialistVoice: Israeli man accused of raping British teenager in Cyprus says he hopes she has learned her lesson The 19-year-old woma… 50 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month suspended jail senten… https://t.co/tOI6uel4yw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.