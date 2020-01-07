Global  

U.S. Soldier Killed In Kenya Has Been Identified

Newsy Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense identified the American soldier killed in a terror attack the day before.

Twenty-three-year-old Army Specialist Henry J. Mayfield Jr. was killed in an attack in Manda Bay, Kenya, on Jan. 5. 

Islamic militant group Al-Shabab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed...
News video: U.S. Soldier Killed In Kenya Has Been Identified

U.S. Soldier Killed In Kenya Has Been Identified 00:47

 Army Specialist Henry J. Mayfield Jr. was 23 years old and hailed from Evergreen Park, Illinois.

1 US Soldier, 2 Pentagon contractors killed in attack on Kenya Military Base

Nairobi [Kenya], Jan 06 (Sputnik/ANI): One US soldier and two Pentagon contractors were killed in the attack by Al-Shabaab group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist...
Sify

US soldier killed in al-Shabab attack in Kenya identified

The Pentagon has identified the U.S. soldier killed during a Sunday morning attack in Kenya by the al-Shabab Islamic militant group. 
FOXNews.com


