U.S. Soldier Killed In Kenya Has Been Identified
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoOn Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense identified the American soldier killed in a terror attack the day before.
Twenty-three-year-old Army Specialist Henry J. Mayfield Jr. was killed in an attack in Manda Bay, Kenya, on Jan. 5.
Islamic militant group Al-Shabab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed...
