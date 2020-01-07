Some NATO Troops Begin Leaving Iraq

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () The alliance, which has been training Iraqi soldiers battling the Islamic State, said that it would begin removing some troops after the United States killed the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said, "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and..
After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..
NATO says it will reposition some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.
