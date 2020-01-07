Global  

Some NATO Troops Begin Leaving Iraq

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The alliance, which has been training Iraqi soldiers battling the Islamic State, said that it would begin removing some troops after the United States killed the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
News video: Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report

 Ten rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops [Video]Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said, "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq [Video]Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published


Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq

NATO says it will reposition some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq. The post Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsCBS NewsFrance 24RIA Nov.

Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs

The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of an...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNPR

