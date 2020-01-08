Global  

NASA Planet Hunter Finds Its First Earth-Size Habitable-Zone World

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered its first Earth-size planet in its star’s habitable zone, the range of distances where conditions may be just right to allow the presence of liquid water on the surface. Scientists confirmed the find, called TOI 700 d, using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope...
NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone

 NASA has made a remarkable discovery.

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA's alien planet hunter discovers its first Earth-sized planet in 'habitable-zone'

Since its launch in April 2018, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found a great number of exoplanets, including a so-called "missing...
FOXNews.com

News24.com | NASA planet hunter finds Earth-sized world in 'Goldilocks zone'

NASA says that its planet hunter satellite TESS had discovered an Earth-sized world within the habitable range of its star, which could allow the presence of...
News24


