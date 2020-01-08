Global  

Kangaroo Island Shows Burn Scars On One Third Of The Land Mass

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NASA’s Terra satellite provided before and after imagery that showed the extent of the fires that have been ravaging Australia’s Kangaroo Island. Kangaroo Island lies off the mainland of South Australia, southwest of Adelaide. About a third of the island is made up of protected nature reserves which are home to native...
News video: Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia

Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia 00:20

 Several wallabies were spotted fleeing a towering bushfire near a wilderness retreat on South Australia's Kangaroo Island. Roughly half the land on the island has been burned in the blaze, and at least two people were killed.

WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island [Video]WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island

The wildfires in Australia have taken a toll on animals. Here's a look at those who are helping the animals on Kangaroo Island.

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island [Video]Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Occurred on January 2, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A fire twister and fire tornado on Kangaroo Island during a devastating bushfire."

Australia's Kangaroo Island shows burn scars on one-third of land in stunning NASA image

NASA's Terra satellite captured the extent of damage from the wildfires that ravaged Australia's Kangaroo Island.
NASA Satellite Captures Kangaroo Island’s Bushfire Burn Scars

NASA Satellite Captures Kangaroo Island’s Bushfire Burn ScarsApproximately one-third of Kangaroo Island is covered in burn scars in this NASA satellite image. (Photo Credit: NASA Worldview) Bushfires are ravaging...
