Kangaroo Island Shows Burn Scars On One Third Of The Land Mass

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NASA’s Terra satellite provided before and after imagery that showed the extent of the fires that have been ravaging Australia’s Kangaroo Island. Kangaroo Island lies off the mainland of South Australia, southwest of Adelaide. About a third of the island is made up of protected nature reserves which are home to native... 👓 View full article



