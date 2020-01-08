Global  

Why Are The Boy Scouts Being Sued? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Several states have passed laws suspending the statute of limitations for crimes involving the sexual abuse of minors; they provide for a look-back period, usually 1-3 years, where offenses that previously were time barred can be filed. In those states that have not passed such laws, attorneys for Boy Scout victims filed a...
News video: San Lorenzo Valley community shows support for SLV boy scout troop

San Lorenzo Valley community shows support for SLV boy scout troop 02:13

 This weekend, thieves broke into a shed at the Felton Bible Church and stole all of the San Lorenzo Valley Scout Troup camping gear

