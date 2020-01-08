Esper: Iran Has ‘Big Off Ramp’ To Avoid Further Conflict

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By C. Todd Lopez



The United States does not want a war with Iran, and it’s not leaving Iraq, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.



“As we defend our people and interests, let me reiterate, the U.S. is not seeking a war with Iran,” Esper said during a Pentagon news conference Tuesday. “But we are prepared to... 👓 View full article

