Esper: Iran Has ‘Big Off Ramp’ To Avoid Further Conflict

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
By C. Todd Lopez

The United States does not want a war with Iran, and it’s not leaving Iraq, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

“As we defend our people and interests, let me reiterate, the U.S. is not seeking a war with Iran,” Esper said during a Pentagon news conference Tuesday. “But we are prepared to...
‘A Shocking Lack of Understanding’: Fox News Foreign Correspondent Absolutely Destroys SecDef Esper After Iran Presser

Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst did not mince words in response to the Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s Tuesday afternoon press conference regarding...
Mediaite


