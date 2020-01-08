Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More Than A Dozen Iranian Missiles Launched At U.S. And Coalition Forces In Iraq

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran has launched more than a dozen missiles against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. Initial damage assessments are being conducted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq 00:48

 Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:48Published

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran launches 'more than a dozen ballistic missiles' at US targets in Iraq, Pentagon confirms

Unconfirmed reports of casualties after strikes
Independent

Dow futures plunge 400 points after Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Stock futures tumbled and oil prices jumped Tuesday evening after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteSBSReutersDelawareonline

Tweets about this

WatchTheCrapFly

trump lies too much RT @monaeltahawy: When the president of the United States has been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen women, is it any wonder a… 13 seconds ago

Susemgf

Susan #NHSLove RT @CNN: The Pentagon said that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops in response to the US airst… 14 seconds ago

DemarReal

Demar Watson RT @cnni: Follow live updates after the Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops in re… 30 seconds ago

velomarc

velomarc Iran fires more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of top… https://t.co/JM1Ab8bHpt 33 seconds ago

juliocossioRI

Julio C Rodriguez RT @nukestrat: Pentagon statement says "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" were launched from inside Iran again against two bases at Al-… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.