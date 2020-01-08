Iraq attack LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US forces in Iraq over Soleimani death

Iran has launched tens of missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq in a retaliation attack for the assassination of General Qassam Soleimani last week by US forces.

