Iraq attack LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US forces in Iraq over Soleimani death

The Age Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran has launched tens of missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq in a retaliation attack for the assassination of General Qassam Soleimani last week by US forces. 
News video: Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq

Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq 01:09

 Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at air force bases in Iraq hosting US and coalition forces. Tehran said the strikes were revenge for the United States' killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The US says casualties were 'few if any'.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

BAGHDAD: Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried...
Bangkok Post

Iran launches missiles at US bases; Trump claims 'all is well'

Hours after Iran launched retaliatory short-range ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Sify


