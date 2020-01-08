Global  

U.S. FAA says 'closely monitoring' aviation safety in Middle East after missile attack

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was closely monitoring events in the Middle East and coordinating with U.S. airlines and foreign authorities about aviation safety after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
News video: Boeing and the FAA Investigate Wiring Issues on 737 Max Jet

 Boeing and the FAA are investigating wiring issues that could lead to a short circuit on the 737 Max jet. The New York Times reports that the airline is investigating if two bundles of wire being too close together could cause a safety risk.

